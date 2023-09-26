Car vs. Broken Down Truck: Jones Co. officials say call if leaving vehicle on roadside

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tuesday morning wreck has Jones County officials reminding drivers to report when they leave vehicles on the side of the road.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the accidents happened around 6 a.m. near Moselle on State Route 11 between Armissie Road and Benson Cemetery Road.

Firefighters from the Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments reported that two vehicles collided in the northbound lane. One of the vehicles, a maroon truck, had previously been disabled and left on the side of the road before the wreck.

The council said there were no injuries, but both vehicles sustained damages.

In response to the wreck, Jones County officials said they want to remind drivers to call 911 when their vehicles become disabled or when leaving a car on the side of the road. They said this is especially important at night.

First responders can help make the area with the car safer by illuminating the area.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and EMServ Ambulance Services also responded to the crash scene.

