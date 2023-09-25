Wanted Hattiesburg man arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department said a man wanted on an active arrest warrant has been arrested.

According to HPD, 32-year-old Terrance L. Smith of Hattiesburg was arrested on the following charges:

One count of auto burglary that reportedly occurred on the 3300 block of W. 7th St.

One count of grand larceny auto that reportedly occurred on N. 19th Ave.

Six counts of commercial burglary in connection to incidents that occurred in August and September.

HPD said the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department also has a commercial burglary arrest warrant for Smith.

Smith will be transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, according to HPD.

