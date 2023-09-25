Win Stuff
Wanted Hattiesburg man arrested

Terrance L. Smith, 32, of Hattiesburg.
Terrance L. Smith, 32, of Hattiesburg.(Photo provided by Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department said a man wanted on an active arrest warrant has been arrested.

According to HPD, 32-year-old Terrance L. Smith of Hattiesburg was arrested on the following charges:

  • One count of auto burglary that reportedly occurred on the 3300 block of W. 7th St.
  • One count of grand larceny auto that reportedly occurred on N. 19th Ave.
  • Six counts of commercial burglary in connection to incidents that occurred in August and September.

HPD said the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department also has a commercial burglary arrest warrant for Smith.

Smith will be transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, according to HPD.

