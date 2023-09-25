Top 5ive Bar and Grill ordered to adjust closing time during court hearing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg bar and grill will remain open following a court hearing; however, it was ordered to change its hours of operation at night.

A hearing was held Monday afternoon in Forrest County Chancery Court after the City of Hattiesburg filed a motion for the court to find Top 5ive Bar and Grill in contempt or an agreement order. The case was presided over by Judge Sheila Smallwood.

The court found the business in contempt of the order, finding that it violated parts of the agreements regarding conditions over its parking lot and complying with city ordinances regarding loud music and its parking lot.

The judge ordered the business to close at 10 p.m. at the latest. This was asked by the city as an alternative to permanently closing the business in the motion.

The judge also ordered a $5,000 bond to ensure the defendant’s compliance with the court’s order.

More details may be released when a copy of the order has been filed in court, which is expected later this week.

City Attorney Randy Pope made a presentation to the court, calling six witnesses to testify regarding claims made in the motion.

Pope said this was a serious case and that he felt their presentation reflected that. He said they were satisfied with the outcome.

The owner of Top 5ive Bar and Grill, Mattaues Butler, represented the business during the hearing.

Butler declined to comment after the hearing.

The original agreement order was filed on July 6, listing requirements that the business had to take to reopen after it was ordered to temporarily close. It was later amended on July 12.

This fell under a 90-day probationary period for review, which was set for Oct. 6.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

