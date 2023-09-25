Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Miss. man

Dennis L. Winters
Dennis L. Winters(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEFLORE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 45-year-old Greenwood man.

Dennis L. Winters is described as a Black man around six feet, six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Sunday, September 17, Winters was last seen in the 900 block of Clay Avenue in Greenwood, driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria bearing MS tag LRB 7229.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Winters’ whereabouts, contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 453-5141.

