Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
Chance for showers, T-storms expected for Monday
A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia...
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Macedonia

Latest News

FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans,...
Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Screenwriters wait to learn terms of deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot