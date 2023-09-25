Rain chances will slowly decrease over the next several days.

This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70°.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy with some areas of fog in the morning. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will decrease this week with a 20% chance on Wednesday and a 10% chance on Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s.

