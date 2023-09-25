Win Stuff
Rain chances will slowly decrease over the next several days.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 9/25
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70°.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy with some areas of fog in the morning. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will decrease this week with a 20% chance on Wednesday and a 10% chance on Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s.

