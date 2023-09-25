Hattiesburg man wanted on active arrest warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted on an active arrest warrant.

According to HPD, 32-year-old Terrance L. Smith of Hattiesburg is wanted for auto burglary and grand larceny auto incidents that occurred this month.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

