Forrest County Fire Coordinator speaks out on burn ban

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County firefighters have seen an increase in fires outside city limits.

With the partial statewide burn ban still in effect, Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said residents should refrain from burning anything outside.

Fires in the county have been spreading from property to property, and Brown said most have been set intentionally.

“We’re still getting a lot of fires out in the community, and we’re seeing more and more that people are actually setting these fires,” Brown said. “Please do not burn your trash piles.”

“I know that we are kind of getting into some fall weather. It’s going to start being some cooler nights, but please refrain from burning. These fires are so easily getting out of control and doing it quickly.”

Two citations have been written for illegal burning by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, according to Brown.

For more information about burn bans in Mississippi, CLICK HERE.

