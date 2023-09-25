Firefighters’ quick work limits damage to Oak Grove Church in late-night fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County congregation is thankful after observant neighbors and quick-acting firefighters saved their church buildings in a late-night fire.

The fire at Oak Grove Church started around midnight on Monday. According to a message from the church, there were no injuries, and damages were limited to the top of the church’s tower between the two main buildings.

The Oak Grove Church congregation is crediting the quick response by Lamar County fire departments for limiting the damages to their church buildings. (Jimmy Carpenter)

“Please stop and thank our Lord for the person who saw the smoke and called the fire department,” reads the message, “and for all the firemen who worked hard to keep it contained and saved our church buildings.”

The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with assistance from the Southeast Lamar, Central Lamar, Northeast Lamar and Hattiesburg Fire Departments.

Oak Grove Church, originally founded in 1934, completed work on the current buildings in 2007.

The church announced that the buildings would be closed until they could clean up the damage and restore power to the facilities.

