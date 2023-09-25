Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Firefighters’ quick work limits damage to Oak Grove Church in late-night fire

A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.(Jimmy Carpenter)
By Ame Posey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County congregation is thankful after observant neighbors and quick-acting firefighters saved their church buildings in a late-night fire.

The fire at Oak Grove Church started around midnight on Monday. According to a message from the church, there were no injuries, and damages were limited to the top of the church’s tower between the two main buildings.

The Oak Grove Church congregation is crediting the quick response by Lamar County fire...
The Oak Grove Church congregation is crediting the quick response by Lamar County fire departments for limiting the damages to their church buildings.(Jimmy Carpenter)

“Please stop and thank our Lord for the person who saw the smoke and called the fire department,” reads the message, “and for all the firemen who worked hard to keep it contained and saved our church buildings.”

The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with assistance from the Southeast Lamar, Central Lamar, Northeast Lamar and Hattiesburg Fire Departments.

Caption

Oak Grove Church, originally founded in 1934, completed work on the current buildings in 2007.

The church announced that the buildings would be closed until they could clean up the damage and restore power to the facilities.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
Chance for showers, T-storms expected for Monday
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia...
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Macedonia

Latest News

A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Oak Grove Church Fire
Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire
Columbia firefighter following in father’s footsteps
Columbia firefighter following in father’s footsteps