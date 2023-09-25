Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old

Benyaaqob Rawlings
Benyaaqob Rawlings(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 3-year-old and 5-year-old of Vicksburg.

Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, is described as a Black girl of unknown height and weight.

Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, is described as a Black boy of unknown height and weight.

On Wednesday, September 20, Tamerikaya and Benyaaqob were last seen at 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.

Investigators believe they may be accompanied by Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.

Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.
Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.(MBI)

Eric is described as a Black man around five feet, ten inches.

Ronneisha is described as a Black woman around five feet, three inches.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya, Benyaaqob, Eric, or Ronneisha, contact the Flora Police Department at (601) 879-8871.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
Chance for showers, T-storms expected for Monday
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia...
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Macedonia

Latest News

Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire
Columbia firefighter following in father’s footsteps
Columbia firefighter following in father’s footsteps
File Graphic
Forrest County Fire Coordinator speaks out on burn ban
10pm Headlines 9/24
10pm Headlines 9/24
Columbia firefighter following in father’s footsteps
Columbia firefighter following father's path