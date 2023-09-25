Columbia firefighter following in father’s footsteps

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past seven weeks, Cole Crozier has been undergoing rigorous training at the Mississippi Fire Academy. He’s now fully certified after graduating from the academy on Sept. 21.

“It was fun, graduated with a really good group of guys,” said Cole Crozier. “Great instructors up there. I learned a lot. I feel like I can do my job really well now.”

At a young age, he got his first glimpse of the big red trucks as his father, Kevin Crozier, worked as a lieutenant at the department.

“We were driving home from something, and he just started talking about it,” Cole Crozier said. “I thought about it for a while, and came up here and applied and was working.”

Both of Cole’s parents said they were initially concerned for his safety in the sometimes dangerous field.

“I was excited and also concerned because there are certain dangers about this job,” said Kevin Crozier. “However, I knew many of the people who worked here and knew that he would be well-trained.”

They’re now happy that he’s found a rewarding and fulfilling career.

“We’re really proud of him and what he’s doing,” said April Crozier. “You just want your children to be happy at what they do, and he is.”

Though the process hasn’t been easy, Cole Crozier said he doesn’t regret any of it. He hopes to keep moving through the ranks and eventually become a fixture in his community.

