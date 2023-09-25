91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man died following a two-vehicle collision on MS Hwy 588 Sunday morning.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 91-year-old George Tisdale of Ellisville died of injuries received in the crash. They said a 2003 Honda Accord driven by 36-year-old Titus Bass of Seminary was traveling east on MS-588 when it collided with a 2009 Kawasaki UTV crossing the highway on Oak Bowery Road. Tisdale was driving the UTV.
The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.