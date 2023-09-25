Win Stuff
09/25 Ryan’s “Finally Rainy!” Monday Morning Forecast

A little moved in yesterday, but expect some widespread activity today!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We saw a few spotty t-storms pop up yesterday, but today is the first in a while we could call “rainy.” Even then, I only expect it to rain around half the day, but that’s far more than we’ve seen in weeks...potentially months. Thankfully too it isn’t looking like anything concerning, with thunderstorms possible but severe weather not expected. The activity will make today one of the coolest we’ve had in a while though, high down to 84 in the Hattiesburg area. This is actually a couple of degrees below our seasonal average for late September of 86, something we haven’t seen much of this summer. Tomorrow will remain in the 80s, but expect noticeable warming as the rain dries up and clouds slowly start to thin. Rain chances will fall considerably, but linger through the middle of the week before the drier air arrives.

That won’t change our afternoon temperatures much, still expect those to linger in the low 90s, but mornings will trend much more “fall-like” this week. Fall officially began Saturday morning, but it’s still going to take some time before consistent cooler & drier air moves in.

