HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University set a side a day to publoicly show ist appreciation fro members oif the military.

Military members said tey appreciated the gesture./;

“I think it’s a great idea for them to support us and show observance to the military men and women who support our nation,” Mississippi Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kiffy Nixon said.

The event was held at the university’s soccer field.

Several military tactical, surveillance and fighting vehicles were provided by Camp Shelby for public viewing.

The event also helped expose students to the opportunities that come with a military career.

“We have now two Army ROTC cadets from William Carey and one Air Force ROTC cadet from William Carey, so we’re trying to expand on that,” said Dick Vogel, director of Veteran and Military Affairs Dick Vogel.

A presenting of colors was also done at the end of the event.

