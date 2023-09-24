Win Stuff
Summer-like weather expected through the end of the month

By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday evening, everyone

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

For Sunday, expect some patchy fog in the early morning hours before burning off. Sunday afternoon looks dry and warm, with highs in the lower-to-mid-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Monday we have a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with highs in the lower-90s.

For Tuesday, look for a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the 60s.

Wednesday looks to be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper-80s. There is a 30 percent chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Thursday through Sunday is looking dry, with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

