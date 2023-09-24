Win Stuff
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

The 10-year-old and 11-year-old siblings had driven three hours in their mother’s stolen car
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Deputies in Florida say two upset siblings stole their mother’s car and drove hours away from home before they were pulled over.

Deputies stopped a 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister driving on Interstate 75 in the city of Alachua around 3:50 a.m. Thursday. The car had been reported stolen out of North Port, according to WCJB.

During the traffic stop, deputies were surprised to see the 10-year-old exit the car on the driver’s side. Then, his 11-year-old sister stepped out of the passenger side.

The siblings had been reported missing to the North Port Police Department.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the siblings were upset at their mother because she took away their electronic devices. It’s believed the devices were confiscated because the children “were not using them appropriately,” authorities say.

The two were headed to California, the Associated Press reports. They were about 200 miles and three hours away from home when they were stopped.

Deputies called the children’s mother, and she drove to Alachua County to take custody of them. She declined to charge them for stealing her car.

Investigators say the mother “was clearly doing her best to raise two young children,” and there was no indication they were being mistreated by her or anyone else in the home.

