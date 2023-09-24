Mississippi Rising Coalition hosts voter engagement cookout at Dahmer Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Gulf Coast-based social justice organization hosted a first-ever, election-related event at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.

The Mississippi Rising Coalition held a voter engagement cookout.

It gave residents a chance to register to vote and meet some candidates for political office as well as gather information.

“One of the things that the Mississippi Rising Coalition thinks is really important is that the voting public knows who they are voting for, knows their platforms,” said Lea Campbell, Mississippi Rising Coalition organizer.

Food was provided, along with lots of arts and crafts activities for young people.

“For me, the importance is just building family,” said Theo Sutton Jr., a community organizer with the Mississippi Rising Coalition. “I believe community is family. It’s not always about your blood relations, but it’s about that sense of camaraderie and being there for each other and keeping each other safe,”

The Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation also participated in the event.

