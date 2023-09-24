Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi Rising Coalition hosts voter engagement cookout at Dahmer Park

The Mississippi Rising Coalition hosted a voter engagement cookout at Vernon Dahmer Park...
The Mississippi Rising Coalition hosted a voter engagement cookout at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Gulf Coast-based social justice organization hosted a first-ever, election-related event at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.

The Mississippi Rising Coalition held a voter engagement cookout.

It gave residents a chance to register to vote and meet some candidates for political office as well as gather information.

“One of the things that the Mississippi Rising Coalition thinks is really important is that the voting public knows who they are voting for, knows their platforms,” said Lea Campbell, Mississippi Rising Coalition organizer.

Food was provided, along with lots of arts and crafts activities for young people.

“For me, the importance is just building family,” said Theo Sutton Jr., a community organizer with the Mississippi Rising Coalition. “I believe community is family. It’s not always about your blood relations, but it’s about that sense of camaraderie and being there for each other and keeping each other safe,”

The Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation also participated in the event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the...
Victim identified following deadly shooting in Laurel
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Jodeci Lee, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto...
Hattiesburg man arrested on 2 counts of auto burglary
Firefighters found a four-door sedan off the highway and into the wood line and a four-wheeler...
Minor injuries reported after incident involving car, ATV
Colby Maury-Rice remains in a coma at Forrest General Hospital after his emergency.
Soldier remains in coma following heat-related medical emergency at Camp Shelby; family seeks answers

Latest News

The festival returns for a final night Sunday
RISE Hot Air Balloon Festival sees big second day turnout
Members of Hattiesburg Elks Lodge #599 work on a wheelchair ramp for a Hattiesburg resident...
Elks Lodge, Habitat for Humanity team up to build wheelchair ramp for Hattiesburg resident
"Duck hunters" redeem their ducks for prizes during the 4th annual Great Downtown Duck Hunt...
4th annual Duck Hunt brings hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg
Southern Pines Animal Shelter says its currently $75,000 short of its budgeted fundraising goal...
SPAS makes urgent appeal for donations