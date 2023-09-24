Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Macedonia

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home was destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning in the Macedonia community.

Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Austin Extine said firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia Road around 6:45 a.m.

On the scene, firefighters discovered a single-story, wood-framed structure with smoke and flames visible.

Firefighters attempted to make entry into the home to begin an interior attack on the fire within the structure, but due to advances in the fire conditions within the home, firefighters were forced to back out of the home and begin a defensive, exterior attack.

The fire quickly made its way into the attic of the home and vented through the roof of the home leading to the fire consuming the structure and resulting in a total loss of the home.

Firefighters worked on the scene for nearly four hours in an attempt to bring the fire under control.

Macedonia received assistance from both the Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department and the Petal Fire Department.

Extine said all of the occupants and their pets were able to safely make it out of the home. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

