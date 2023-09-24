Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Macedonia

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia...
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia Road around 6:45 a.m.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home was destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning in the Macedonia community.

Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Austin Extine said firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia Road around 6:45 a.m.

On the scene, firefighters discovered a single-story, wood-framed structure with smoke and flames visible.

Firefighters attempted to make entry into the home to begin an interior attack on the fire within the structure, but due to advances in the fire conditions within the home, firefighters were forced to back out of the home and begin a defensive, exterior attack.

The fire quickly made its way into the attic of the home and vented through the roof of the home leading to the fire consuming the structure and resulting in a total loss of the home.

Firefighters worked on the scene for nearly four hours in an attempt to bring the fire under control.

Macedonia received assistance from both the Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department and the Petal Fire Department.

Extine said all of the occupants and their pets were able to safely make it out of the home. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the...
Victim identified following deadly shooting in Laurel
Vicksburg football game ends early after 2 fights break out
From left to right: Tristin Goodlett, 17, Keyonte Charleston, 21, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
1 arrested, 2 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Gametime!
Gametime! – Week 5

Latest News

Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision
4th annual 'duck hunt' draws hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg
4th annual 'duck hunt' draws hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg Saturday
Mississippi Rising Coalition hosted voter engagement cookout Saturday
Mississippi Rising Coalition hosted voter engagement cookout Saturday
Hattiesburg Arts Council hosts special exhibit
Hattiesburg Arts Council presents ‘Artists Across Borders’ exhibit