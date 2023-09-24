Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a collision Sunday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Boggy and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to Mississippi Highway 588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a black sedan and a side-by-side around 9:47 a.m.

Firefighters found one person with critical injuries, having been ejected from the side-by-side.

Officials immediately began assisting with emergency care and traffic control.

The collision and subsequent emergency vehicle response blocked one lane of the highway.

Bumgardner said the single rider in the side-by-side was taken to the hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service.

The four individuals in the sedan (two adults and two minors) denied injuries.

The car and the side-by-side both sustained minor-to-moderate damage.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.