Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history

Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT: Jackson State Football)(Jackson State Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football made history on the first kick of the game in their home opener against Bethune-Cookman.

On the opening play of the game, JSU kicker Leilana Armenta, who is a freshman member of the Jackson State women’s soccer program, kicked the opening kickoff to the Wildcats to become the first female to appear in a game for the Tigers.

Armenta becomes the first female member of JSU football in program history. She is not the first female member of an HBCU football team.

According to Jackson State football, she was added to the roster this week due to injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the...
Victim identified following deadly shooting in Laurel
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Jodeci Lee, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto...
Hattiesburg man arrested on 2 counts of auto burglary
Firefighters found a four-door sedan off the highway and into the wood line and a four-wheeler...
Minor injuries reported after incident involving car, ATV
Colby Maury-Rice remains in a coma at Forrest General Hospital after his emergency.
Soldier remains in coma following heat-related medical emergency at Camp Shelby; family seeks answers

Latest News

Late scoring spurt lifts Arkansas State over Southern Miss Saturday, 44-37
Late-game lapses send USM to 44-37 defeat at Arkansas State
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor stands on the field before the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA...
T.C. Taylor, Jackson State to make long-awaited home debut on Saturday
CREDIT: Ole Miss Athletics/Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss student section sets back-to-back record attendance for football games
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’