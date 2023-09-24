Hattiesburg Arts Council presents ‘Artists Across Borders’ exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council presented its new exhibit “Artists Across Borders”

The exhibit features art by Hector Boldo, Allen Chen, Andrea Kostyal and Betty Press, artists who have made Hattiesburg their home.

The exhibit focuses on immigration stories, cultural connections, and social justice--combining them to celebrate and communicate the values that immigrants bring to the country and what this country has brought to their lives.

Pieces ranged from photos and paintings to sculptures.

The four, who spent more than seven months making the exhibit become a reality, said it was fun working together.

“We collaborated, (put) our cultures together and combined,” Kostyal said. “We had a great time and fun time collaborating and working together to introduce our cultures to the public,”

The artwork will be on display at the Arts Council until the end of October and most of the pieces are for sale.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.