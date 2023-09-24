Win Stuff
Elks Lodge, Habitat for Humanity team up to build wheelchair ramp for Hattiesburg resident

Members of Hattiesburg Elks Lodge #599 work on a wheelchair ramp for a Hattiesburg resident Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Hattiesburg Elks Lodge teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt Saturday to make life a little easier for a Hub City resident with disabilities.

Members of the BPOE Lodge No. 599 built a custom wheelchair ramp for Nita Ramirez.

“It’s something that we really enjoy and these guys are good at it and it’s just a blessing to us,” said Bonita Stevens, a member of the Elks Lodge.

“We do it because we want to help our neighbors in the community and that’s what we’re all about.”

About a half dozen lodge members worked with Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt for about nine hours on the project.

It was the first time the lodge members have partnered with the Habitat organization to build a ramp.

It was part of the Habitat’s ongoing “Ramp Up Pine Belt” program.

It was started in 2022 with a grant from Leadership Pine Belt.

“(The Elks Lodge) actually obtained a $10,000 impact grant from Elks International,” said Akwete Muhammad. “We were so excited. So, they found out we were looking for some help in the community and they reached out to us and it’s just been a match made in heaven.”

Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt has built about 10 wheelchair ramps through its “Ramp Up Pine Belt” program.

