Chance for showers, T-storms expected for Monday

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, everyone!

We had some unexpected showers and thunderstorms in the Pine Belt on Sunday, and more is in the forecast for Monday.

We can use every drop we can get since we are in a major drought across the area.

For Monday, look for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As we head into Tuesday, look for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, look for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The weekend is looking sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-60s.

