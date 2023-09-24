4th annual Duck Hunt brings hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of visitors to downtown Hattiesburg Saturday participated in a special scavenger hunt.

Families made their way through city streets around the Pocket Museum during the Fourth annual Great Downtown Duck Hunt.

“This year, the ducks people have been looking for are glow-in-the-dark ducks, which correlates with our (Pocket Museum) exhibit about the atomic bomb, (and) bomb testing that was done here near Hattiesburg back in the 60s,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

More than 200 tiny ducks were hidden around downtown and those who found the ducks redeemed them for prizes provided by local merchants, museums and the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“I think it’s great to bring people downtown and get them used to some of the new businesses within the parameter of the duck hunt,” said Heather Rifkin, whose family found three ducks Saturday.

“I think that’s kind of the purpose of it, to get people downtown and get them looking around at things they might not normally see.”

Prizes also included gift cards for items from past exhibits at the Pocket Museum.

