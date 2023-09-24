Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday.

A press release says investigators believe the incident happened at Metro 24 Bowling Center.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of John R. Lynch Street at 2 a.m. after two people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Jaterio McKey, 30, died from his injuries. The other victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to witnesses, the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation outside the bowling center.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the...
Victim identified following deadly shooting in Laurel
Vicksburg football game ends early after 2 fights break out
From left to right: Tristin Goodlett, 17, Keyonte Charleston, 21, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
1 arrested, 2 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Gametime!
Gametime! – Week 5

Latest News

WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 9/24/2023
WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 9/24/2023
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Piedmont Road just off of Macedonia...
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Macedonia
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision
Konnor Griffin played for USA Baseball U18 in Taiwain earlier this month
Konnor Griffin reflects on time playing in Taiwan with USA Baseball