1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday.

A press release says investigators believe the incident happened at Metro 24 Bowling Center.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of John R. Lynch Street at 2 a.m. after two people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Jaterio McKey, 30, died from his injuries. The other victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to witnesses, the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation outside the bowling center.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

