SPAS makes urgent appeal for donations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is making an urgent appeal for donations.

Shelter administrators said they currently are $75,000 short of their budgeted fundraising goal for the year.

The reasons: adoptions are down and the costs of animal care is up.

“Every year that we continue to maintain our no-kill status, that we are able to help every pet in our care that we can help, it creates another challenge that more medications, more treatments, more surgeries, more of everything to care for them,” said Ginny Sims, Southern Pines Animal Shelter executive director.

“So, it’s something that we’re committed to, but we know we cannot do without our community,”

Donations can be a one-time gift or donors can become part of a monthly program.

Others have raised money for the shelter in the past by holding fundraisers.

Sims said donations not only help purchase food and medicine, but also gas for transport vehicles.

Donations also pay for the shelter’s staff, who provide daily care for homeless pets.

