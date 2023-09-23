Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

SPAS makes urgent appeal for donations

Animal shelter falling far short of fundraising goal
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is making an urgent appeal for donations.

Shelter administrators said they currently are $75,000 short of their budgeted fundraising goal for the year.

The reasons: adoptions are down and the costs of animal care is up.

“Every year that we continue to maintain our no-kill status, that we are able to help every pet in our care that we can help, it creates another challenge that more medications, more treatments, more surgeries, more of everything to care for them,” said Ginny Sims, Southern Pines Animal Shelter executive director.

“So, it’s something that we’re committed to, but we know we cannot do without our community,”

Donations can be a one-time gift or donors can become part of a monthly program.

Others have raised money for the shelter in the past by holding fundraisers.

Sims said donations not only help purchase food and medicine, but also gas for transport vehicles.

Donations also pay for the shelter’s staff, who provide daily care for homeless pets.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say
Former Ellisville deputy city clerk Emerald Wuertz arrested on embezzlement charge.
Former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk arrested for embezzlement
The district attorney’s office said Allen will have to serve his 60-year sentence day for day...
Hattiesburg man to serve 60 years for 2021 double-murder
Colby Maury-Rice remains in a coma at Forrest General Hospital after his emergency.
Soldier remains in coma following heat-related medical emergency at Camp Shelby; family seeks answers
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County

Latest News

The Confetti Countdown at Midnight on Front Street is one of the programs that received an...
Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation takes home 4 statewide awards
The RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off on Friday, Sept. 22, in Hattiesburg.
Hub City looks to the sky for RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival
The RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off on Friday, Sept. 22, in Hattiesburg.
RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival Preview
Sponsored by Toyota of Hattiesburg, the RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off in...
WDAM 7 previews RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival