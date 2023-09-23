Win Stuff
Silver Alert cancelled for Jackson man

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Channing Cornelius Harris of Jackson. issued earlier Friday.

The MBI said Harris had been found and was safe.

Harris was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County.

