Silver Alert cancelled for Jackson man
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Channing Cornelius Harris of Jackson. issued earlier Friday.
The MBI said Harris had been found and was safe.
Harris was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.