School restrooms scheduled for an upgrade in Lamar County district
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District plans to spend more than $1 million to make improvements to many of the restrooms in the county’s 17 schools.
Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton said the district wants to continue to create a safe and comfortable environment for its teachers and students.
“It’s a vital part of our operations from day-to-day,” Hampton said. “So, we want to make sure that we not only have great classrooms, but we also have other facilities that are just a good learning environment for our students.”
Hampton said the district hopes to begin the project before the end of the year.
