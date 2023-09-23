Gametime! – Week 5

The action is heating up around the Pine Belt as we near region play. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

FCAHS (27) Seminary (24)

West Jones (42) Poplarville (0)

Hattiesburg (42) Sumrall (14)

South Jones (27) North Forrest (14)

Sacred Heart (17) Richton (0)

Petal (42) Long Beach (14)

Lumberton (43) Mount Olive (6)

West Marion (20) Collins (3)

Heidelberg (44) East Marion (6)

Wayne Academy (51) Columbus Christian (0)

Columbia (39) North Pike (21)

Jefferson Davis County (28) Raleigh (13)

Purvis (20) Oak Forest Academy (14) – OT

George County (14) Wayne County (13)

Bowling Green (35) Columbia Academy (0)

Greene County (42) Perry Central (14)

Pass Christian (41) Northeast Jones (3)

Loyd Star (49) Stringer (8)

Simpson Academy (21) PCS (14)

Wesson (19) Mize (13)

Magee (12) Taylorsville (0)

Ocean Springs (31) Picayune (21)

Lawrence County (42) Tylertown (18)

Stone (21) Quitman (14)

Oak Grove (52) Laurel (14) – Thursday

Bay Springs (50) Choctaw Central (20) – Thursday

