Gametime! – Week 5
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The action is heating up around the Pine Belt as we near region play. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- FCAHS (27) Seminary (24)
- West Jones (42) Poplarville (0)
- Hattiesburg (42) Sumrall (14)
- South Jones (27) North Forrest (14)
- Sacred Heart (17) Richton (0)
- Petal (42) Long Beach (14)
- Lumberton (43) Mount Olive (6)
- West Marion (20) Collins (3)
- Heidelberg (44) East Marion (6)
- Wayne Academy (51) Columbus Christian (0)
- Columbia (39) North Pike (21)
- Jefferson Davis County (28) Raleigh (13)
- Purvis (20) Oak Forest Academy (14) – OT
- George County (14) Wayne County (13)
- Bowling Green (35) Columbia Academy (0)
- Greene County (42) Perry Central (14)
- Pass Christian (41) Northeast Jones (3)
- Loyd Star (49) Stringer (8)
- Simpson Academy (21) PCS (14)
- Wesson (19) Mize (13)
- Magee (12) Taylorsville (0)
- Ocean Springs (31) Picayune (21)
- Lawrence County (42) Tylertown (18)
- Stone (21) Quitman (14)
- Oak Grove (52) Laurel (14) – Thursday
- Bay Springs (50) Choctaw Central (20) – Thursday
