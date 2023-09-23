Gametime! – Week 5

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The action is heating up around the Pine Belt as we near region play. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • FCAHS (27) Seminary (24)
  • West Jones (42) Poplarville (0)
  • Hattiesburg (42) Sumrall (14)
  • South Jones (27) North Forrest (14)
  • Sacred Heart (17) Richton (0)
  • Petal (42) Long Beach (14)
  • Lumberton (43) Mount Olive (6)
  • West Marion (20) Collins (3)
  • Heidelberg (44) East Marion (6)
  • Wayne Academy (51) Columbus Christian (0)
  • Columbia (39) North Pike (21)
  • Jefferson Davis County (28) Raleigh (13)
  • Purvis (20) Oak Forest Academy (14) – OT
  • George County (14) Wayne County (13)
  • Bowling Green (35) Columbia Academy (0)
  • Greene County (42) Perry Central (14)
  • Pass Christian (41) Northeast Jones (3)
  • Loyd Star (49) Stringer (8)
  • Simpson Academy (21) PCS (14)
  • Wesson (19) Mize (13)
  • Magee (12) Taylorsville (0)
  • Ocean Springs (31) Picayune (21)
  • Lawrence County (42) Tylertown (18)
  • Stone (21) Quitman (14)
  • Oak Grove (52) Laurel (14) – Thursday
  • Bay Springs (50) Choctaw Central (20) – Thursday

