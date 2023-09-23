Win Stuff
Dog reunited with family after missing for more than a week following car crash

A pup in Maine is back with its owners after going missing for more than a week following a car crash. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - If dogs could talk, one pup in Maine would have quite a story to share.

WABI reports that a 2-year-old dog named Daisy is back home after spending more than a week missing.

Last Wednesday, Daisy was riding in a car that crashed on U.S. Route 2 in the Hermon area. She got spooked and ran off, according to her owners.

Brandon and Katie Shaw said they spent countless hours with others from the community working to bring their Daisy home.

And after a couple of recent sightings, they set up a trap lined with clothes Thursday night to help catch her.

According to the couple, Daisy followed the scent, and they got the call they were waiting for on Friday morning.

“She was there,” Katie Shaw said. “Brandon ended up walking down and she started howling right away. She could tell, ‘My daddy’s here.’”

Brandon Shaw added, “A car accident is one thing, but when you have a family member that’s still out and about it just makes everything else a lot tougher to deal with.”

The couple said Daisy appears to have a cut on her head from the crash but otherwise is in great health.

“We’re thankful she’s home and in the condition that she’s in. We’re glad it wasn’t any worse,” Brandon Shaw said. “I think we can start moving forward with the healing process properly.”

Daisy spent most of Friday sleeping. The family thanked everyone who helped get her back home.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

