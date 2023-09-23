CMO health fair addresses Medicare questions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Insurance was the topic of discussion Friday at the second annual Medicare Health Fair.

Sponsored by the Care Management Organization, locals learned how to find the best option for their health as well as their pockets.

“I’m getting close to the age for Medicare benefits and things of the sort, so I just wanted to update myself and educate myself on Medicare and what’s going on,” said Pine Belt resident Mary Hossley.

That can include finding an agent to be comfortable with and who can provide information when needed.

“Always use a local agency, even if they’re not using the Care Management Organization,” said Stephen Ryan, director of CMO’s Insurance Operations. “We don’t care if they do business with us. We’re here to help. They wanna use a local agent (who) they know and trust and they can go and find if things go wrong for them.”

And, like Pine Belt resident Linda Evans said, be aware of the details of your plan.

“You always get the advertisements on TV about the Advantage Plan,” Evans said. “I always thought, ‘Am I missing out? Is it going to be less monthly payments? Just what do they cover?’”

Ryan said people should also be aware of their of what they can and can not afford.

“We take a holistic approach to determine what it is a person needs and whether they’re able to provide that from a financial standpoint.,” Ryan said.

As well as afford upcoming deadlines, such as annual enrollment.

The open period starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. What that window allows is for people using Medicare to examine/change their Advantage Plan, and/or evaluate Medicare Part C or the drug plans found in Medicare Part D.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.