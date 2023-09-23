Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

As autoworkers strike, expert says finding parts could become difficult

By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers joined the thousands of other United Auto Workers union members on the picket line Friday.

There was plenty of support for the striking employees in Southeast Memphis, which included some other union workers from as far away as Kentucky.

“Because this is how change happens, when all the trades, all the union workers across the board stick together,” said Earnest Collins, a millwright who walked off the job here in Memphis in order to support UAW.

Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto...
Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto Workers union members on the picket line, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.(Action News 5)

These Memphis workers joined the thousands of other UAW members on strike across the country.

They’re demanding better wages, benefits and healthcare from the Big 3 Automakers.

However, with crews off the assembly line, finding the necessary parts for your vehicle could get more difficult.

Michael Cox, manager at the Meineke in Midtown, says parts will be tough to come by at dealerships for new cars still under warranty.

“They are going to suffer the brunt of it,” said Cox.

“What we’re doing on our end is, if we know we’re having to look for OEM parts, manufacturing parts, we’re looking and searching online and having our vendors to commit to searching the same quality OEM parts or as good as OEM part that we can find to make our commitment be fulfilled,” said Cox.

Cox has been a mechanic for over 50 years and says finding parts is a big part of the job.

“I personally have contacts all through the city that I use,” said Cox.

Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto...
Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto Workers union members on the picket line, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.(Action News 5)

NBC News reports the automakers ramped up production to pad their inventories, but supplies en route to dealers are lower than usual due to past Covid-related disruptions.

“The new car industry is tough right now. The price of cars is going to go up, people are driving older cars and they’re getting them fixed,” said Cox.

He says that’s why his repair shop is busier than ever.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the...
Victim identified following deadly shooting in Laurel
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Firefighters found a four-door sedan off the highway and into the wood line and a four-wheeler...
Minor injuries reported after incident involving car, ATV
Jodeci Lee, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto...
Hattiesburg man arrested on 2 counts of auto burglary
Colby Maury-Rice remains in a coma at Forrest General Hospital after his emergency.
Soldier remains in coma following heat-related medical emergency at Camp Shelby; family seeks answers

Latest News

Vicksburg football game ends early after 2 fights break out
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
From left to right: Tristin Goodlett, 17, Keyonte Charleston, 21, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
1 arrested, 2 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson
Gametime!
Gametime! – Week 5
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 5