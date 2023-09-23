Win Stuff
25-acre fire started in Copiah County after 4-wheeler backfires

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are responding to a 25-acre fire in Copiah County on Saturday.

An Emergency Operations Center dispatcher says the incident happened at 11:38 a.m. on St. Paul Road between Weston and Harvey Road.

According to the dispatcher, the fire started after a four-wheeler backfired.

The Mississippi Forest Commission sent two bulldozers to the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

