WCU hosts third rural healthcare summit

Ilse Levin, a member of the board of trustees of the American Medical Association, speaks to...
Ilse Levin, a member of the board of trustees of the American Medical Association, speaks to second year medical students at the College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University Thursday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Improving rural healthcare was the focus of a special event at William Carey University Thursday.

A rural healthcare summit at WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine featured presentations from national, state and local medical leaders.

The goal was to explore problems in rural healthcare and possible solutions.

“There’s a huge need for physicians in primary care, physicians in rural communities, so by giving us that experience now, it will help likely send more students that graduate here and become full-fledged doctors into those communities in the future,” said Brooke Baudoin, a second-year medical student from Maurice, La.

Students said the event was a valuable part of their medical education.

“I’m just excited to learn more about it,” said Monique Hart, a first-year student from Crawford. “Coming from a small town, I think it will be beneficial and that I’ll be able to take these resources back home with me.”

Thursday’s event was the third rural healthcare summit hosted by William Carey University.

