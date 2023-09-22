Victim identified following deadly shooting in Laurel

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who died following a shooting in Laurel has been identified.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth, the man was identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Jones of Laurel.

Hollingsworth said Jones was pronounced dead at the South Central Regional Medical Center just after midnight, early Thursday morning

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the South Park Village Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found Jones suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. EmServ Ambulance transported the victim to the medical center, where he later died of his injury.

LPD named 36-year-old Douglas “Rudy” Haynes as a suspect in connection to the shooting

Haynes has been placed on the National Crime Information Center as wanted for the charge of murder, according to LPD.

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the South Park Village Apartments in Laurel.(Laurel Police Department)

LPD Lt. Mark Evans is the lead investigator in the case.

Anyone with any information on Haynes’ whereabouts should contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or CrimeStoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

