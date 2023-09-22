Traffic on portion of I-59 in Jones County to be rerouted for pavement project

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on a portion of Interstate 59 in south Jones County will be rerouted for a few weeks.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, crews will work on a pavement restoration project.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said northbound traffic will be moved to one of the southbound lanes for approximately one mile, starting at Mile Marker 78 near Sanford Road.

Northbound traffic will move back to the northbound side just north of the Leaf River Bridge.

MDOT said the project should take about six weeks to complete.

