Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital

Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Recent births at a California hospital have people seeing double.

Long Beach’s MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday, more than double the amount normally at the hospital at any given time.

“There’s something in the water. It’s great,” said mom Autumn Brook. “I’m hoping that maybe one day we can all get together and meet the other twins and just have a twin party.”

Twins occur naturally in 1 out of every 250 pregnancies, the Cleveland Clinic said.

Look at these twins! (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say
Former Ellisville deputy city clerk Emerald Wuertz arrested on embezzlement charge.
Former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk arrested for embezzlement
The district attorney’s office said Allen will have to serve his 60-year sentence day for day...
Hattiesburg man to serve 60 years for 2021 double-murder
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
The latest motion was filled in Forrest County Chancery Court on Sept. 13.
Hattiesburg files motion asking court to find Top 5ive Bar and Grill in contempt

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say
A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.
Man accused of stealing $7,000 in high-value Lego sets, police say
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. FDA data shows liquid amoxicillin is still in...
Antibiotic shortage worries parents as winter illness season arrives
FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer