Sunny skies this weekend, but a few showers may return early next week.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for those Friday Night Football games. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

A weak front will move in next Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms during the Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out.

