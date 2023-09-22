Silver Alert issued for 38-year-old Jackson man

Win Stuff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 38-year-old Jackson man.

Channing Cornelius Harris is described as a Black man around six feet, one inch tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harris was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22, in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County, wearing a gray shirt and blue denim pants.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

