Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Rivet

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Rivet, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from the Hub City Humane Society.

Rivet is a two-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix. He has spent the last eight months at the humane society waiting to find his forever family.

“He is a sweet pea, super calm and chill, but also does have a playful side,” said Sally Crane. “He loves his people. We kind of call him a Velcro dog because once he chooses you, he is all yours. He loves you, and he wants to be with you.”

Since Rivet loves people so much, Crane recommends that someone with a lot of free time adopt him.

“We definitely want him to have someone that does have time at home and isn’t gone all the time,” she said. “Maybe even a family with kids.

“He wants to be with you. He’s not one of those dogs that’s going to want to sit over in the corner and be by himself. He is going to want to be part of your family and your activities. He’s going to want to go on the walks with you and maybe cuddle up in your bed.”

Rivet gets along well with men, women and kids. However, he does NOT get along with cats, so Crane said he needs a cat-free home.

He has all his shots and is in good health. Rivet was heartworm-positive when he came to the shelter but has since gone through and completed treatment. He is now heartworm-free. However, he still needs to remain on heartworm preventatives.

Rivet is leash-trained, knows basic commands and is working on potty training.

You can visit the society’s Facebook page for more information on Rivet.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.