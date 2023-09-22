Win Stuff
More sunshine for your Friday and this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 90s. The forecast looks great for those Friday Night Football Games. Skies will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 80s by kickoff.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

A weak front will move in next Monday, giving us a slight chance of a few pop-up showers for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

