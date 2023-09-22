Win Stuff
Hub City looks to the sky for RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival

Sponsored by Toyota of Hattiesburg, the RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off in Hattiesburg Friday night!
By Ellie Davis and Ame Posey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Look up to the sky this weekend, and you might catch a beautiful sight.

Sponsored by Toyota of Hattiesburg, the RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off in Hattiesburg Friday night!

It’s the second year for RISE, a Hattiesburg-based 501c3 nonprofit, to host the annual festival at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Entry is just $1, or a can food donation, to enjoy a wide array of local vendors, delicious food, kids rides, live entertainment, aircraft stunts, skydiving and, of course, hot air balloons. Tethered balloon rides are an additional cost and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Ride tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children.

All balloon rides and in-air demonstrations are weather-dependent. RISE officials said weather conditions must be perfect for the operators to safely take hot air balloons to the skies.

The RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off Friday night.

The festival will run from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24, with each day having a specific theme:

  • Friday: Patriotic Day.
    • 5 p.m. - Gates Open for Indoor Vendor Market & Art Auction
    • 6 p.m. - Balloon Glow / Tethered Rides
    • 9 p.m. - Gates Close
  • Saturday: Spirit Day.
    • 6:45 a.m. - Gates Open / Balloon Ascension
    • 9 a.m. - Indoor Vendor Market Opens with Live Music, Raffel Prizes and Auction
    • 5 p.m. - Balloon Glow / Tethered Rides
    • 9 p.m. - Gates Close
  • Sunday: Faith Day.
    • 6:45 a.m. - Gates Open / Balloon Ascension
    • 9 a.m. - Indoor Vendor Market Opens
    • 1 p.m. - Gospel Sing
    • 5 p.m. - Festival Ends
The RISE 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off Friday night.

To find more information, visit the RISE website, www.risenonprofit.org, or watch their Facebook page.

