Hattiesburg man arrested on 2 counts of auto burglary

Jodeci Lee, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto...
Jodeci Lee, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Pubic Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto burglary.

HPD said that Jodeci Lee, 31, was connected to a pair of auto break-ins on Sept. 20 that occurred in the 1200 block of Hardy Street.

Lee was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

