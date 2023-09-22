Hattiesburg man arrested on 2 counts of auto burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of auto burglary.
HPD said that Jodeci Lee, 31, was connected to a pair of auto break-ins on Sept. 20 that occurred in the 1200 block of Hardy Street.
Lee was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
