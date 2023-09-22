Win Stuff
Game Of The Week: FCAHS @ Seminary

By Scott Kirk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Life’s been pretty sweet lately for Seminary High School Football.

The Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 start this season, just a year removed from a 2022 campaign where the team only won two games.

They have a tough road to win number five, however.

Seminary is hosting Forrest County AHS, a team that’s hungry for a road win in front of an opposing homecoming crowd.

Offensively, Seminary is averaging nearly 42 points per game.

The offensive fire power that the Bulldogs bring is something that Seminary wants to tweak a little bit more.

“As of right now we’re more of a big play team,” Seminary Head Coach Mitch Evans said.

“We still got a lot of work to do,” Evans said. “I think we’re hitting more big plays than we are a consistent offense.

“Living and dying by the home run is, you know it gets you in trouble, especially when you play good opponents.”

The Aggies think their defense is up to the challenge, and FCAHS head coach Larry Dolan expects his squad to bring the pressure on Friday.

“It’s not so much about coaching, as it is letting kids be in the right place and letting them play.” Dolan said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’re just trying to get ourselves ready for region play and hopefully make a good showing.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Seminary High School.

