9/22 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

You can expect sunny skies today, with highs in the lower 90s.

For area football games tonight, look for dry weather with temperatures in the 80s to the mid or upper 70s.

As we head into Saturday, expect more of the same: sunny skies, highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-60s.

You can expect Sunny skies again on Sunday, with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

The next best chance of rain looks to be on Monday, with a 40% chance.

