WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Brentford v. Everton
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Maryland at Michigan State
|2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Notre Dame Football: Ohio State @ Notre Dame
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Motor Sports: MotoGP: Indian GP
|1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Motor Sports: Supermotocross - St. Louis, MO
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
|7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Florida State Seminoles @ Clemson Tigers
|11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|College FootballPresented by Capital One: Colorado Buffaloes @ Oregon Ducks
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Texas Longhorns @ Baylor Bears
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Premier Lacrosse League: Waterdogs vs. Archers Championship Game
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
