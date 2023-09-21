WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Soccer: Premier League: Brentford v. Everton 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Maryland at Michigan State 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Notre Dame Football: Ohio State @ Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Motor Sports: MotoGP: Indian GP 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Motor Sports: Supermotocross - St. Louis, MO 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Florida State Seminoles @ Clemson Tigers 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. College FootballPresented by Capital One: Colorado Buffaloes @ Oregon Ducks 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Texas Longhorns @ Baylor Bears 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Premier Lacrosse League: Waterdogs vs. Archers Championship Game 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

