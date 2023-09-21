Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League: Brentford v. Everton11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Maryland at Michigan State2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: Ohio State @ Notre Dame6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Motor Sports: MotoGP: Indian GP1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Motor Sports: Supermotocross - St. Louis, MO3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Florida State Seminoles @ Clemson Tigers11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
College FootballPresented by Capital One: Colorado Buffaloes @ Oregon Ducks2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Texas Longhorns @ Baylor Bears6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Premier Lacrosse League: Waterdogs vs. Archers Championship Game2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
The latest motion was filled in Forrest County Chancery Court on Sept. 13.
Hattiesburg files motion asking court to find Top 5ive Bar and Grill in contempt
Former Ellisville deputy city clerk Emerald Wuertz arrested on embezzlement charge.
Former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk arrested for embezzlement
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time

Latest News

CREDIT: Ole Miss Athletics/Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss student section sets back-to-back record attendance for football games
Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage...
Saints safety Maye suspended next three games for substance use
AJ Maddox, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: Oak Grove quarterback AJ Maddox
AJ Maddox, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: Oak Grove quarterback AJ Maddox