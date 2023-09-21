WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Sept. 21, 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- Rise Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Gates open Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m., and events run through Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center.
- The entry fee is $1 or one can of food to donate to local food banks.
- The Great Downtown Duck Hunt
- The scavenger hunt begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and ducks can be exchanged for prizes until noon.
- Ducks will be hidden throughout downtown Hattiesburg.
- Organizers ask attendees to wait until 10 a.m. to begin hunting ducks.
- Southern Prohibition Hosts Oktoberfest
- The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
- A small portion of Mobile Street will be closed for the event.
- HAC Hosts “Artist Across Borders” Fine Art Exhibit
- The exhibit will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.
- A reception featuring a variety of international foods will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
- Plant-Based Pigment Workshop
- The free workshop begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
- It will be held in the Medicine Wheel Garden on the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus.
- Hispanic Festival - Community Health and Wellness Fair
- The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Friendship Park in Hattiesburg.
