Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM Symphony’s 104th season last for retiring director Michael Miles

USM symphony leader leaving
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is about to begin its 104th season.

It will be the last for the organization’s current director of orchestral activities, Michael Miles, who has announced his retirement.

“I’m retiring from higher education and I’m moving into my new role as full-time grandfather,” Miles said. “I’ve done so many things, I’ve been so honored to be able to share wisdom with young people and provide them with life-altering experiences.”

Before he becomes a full-time grandad, Miles will have one more year as full-time leader for the orchestra, which will celebrate its 104th season with a series of concerts under the theme “Voyages.”

“We plan to take our audience on a voyage around the world, experiencing a variety of cultures and stops along the way,” Miles said. “They’re gonna hear music that will enliven their spirit from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, the USM School of Music has begun a world-wide search for a new orchestra director.

Applications are being taken until Oct. 30.

“It’s an international search,” said Colin McKenzie, director of the School of Music at USM. “We anticipate applications from all over the globe because our orchestra is an incredibly fine orchestra and we are very proud of it. We’re proud of the work the students do.

“So, this person has a unique opportunity to come and shape part of the future of the school.”

Miles became director of orchestral activities in 2018.

He also has served as director of the USM School of Music for six years.

Before Miles became the symphony’s director, it was led by Jay Dean, who held that position for 30 years.

The new season for the USM Symphony Orchestra begins on Oct. 3, with a concert titled, “South American Rhythms.”

To purchase season tickets or tickets for individual concerts, go to www.usm.edu/symphony.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

Latest News

Forrest General Hospital's NICU opened in 1992 and was renovated in 2011.
FGH celebrates ‘National Neonatal Intenstive Care Unit Awareness Month’
Daniel DiMarco founder of Soldiers Freedom Outdoors joins Karrie Leggett-Brown on this week's...
How Can I Help? - Sept. 20
City gearing up for looming Laurel Main Street’s Loblolly Festival.
Laurel’s Loblolly Festival expected to be bigger than ever
The Hattiesburg Zoo's annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party is one of the Hub City's biggest...
Ghosts & goblins gather for ‘spooktacular’ time at Hattiesburg Zoo Boo