USM student group hosts forum about addiction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When the Shatter Proof student organization at the University of Southern Mississippi was searching for topics for its first open forum, one idea that stuck was the conversation around drug addiction.

“When we saw this topic, we thought that it was so broad,” said Shatter Proof President Sophie Denton. “We could cover so much information in it and get so much information out. That’s why we stuck with this topic.”

September is National Recovery Month, so the organization and its advisor created a panel of doctors, counselors and support specialists to share their experiences that could change how people think about addiction.

“It’s really kind of similar to having cardiovascular disease or diabetes, or other diseases that we don’t stigmatize nearly as much as we do addiction,” said advisor Michael Madson.

One of the panel members was Freddie B. Humphrey Jr., who battled addiction for more than 30 years.

“It made me do things that I thought I would never do,” he said. “And it took me to places that I never thought that I would go to. It changed my whole behavior.”

Now, Humphrey has been sober for more than a decade.

He says the way we talk about addiction is vital. The wrong words could build guilt, cause more harm.

“Shame, to me, is a killer,” Humphrey said. “It’s almost worse than the disease, because it will keep you out there.”

Humphrey said a strong support system helped him bounce back, and now he shares his story to people across the Pine Belt.

“The important thing is where I am now and how I was able to combat that and find a life,” Humphrey said. “A real life.”

