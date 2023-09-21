Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

This farm’s 2023 corn maze theme is based on the Super Mario Bros.

Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...
Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest in Indiana.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A farm in Indiana is giving visitors the chance to get lost in a corn maze themed after the video game character Mario.

Amazing Acres Farms revealed the design for the 20-acre Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch this year, which will feature characters from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad and a number of other characters.

Also new to the attraction this year are a “mega slide,” a donut shop, and a jumbo jumping pillow for all ages.

Organizers said thousands of people visit the farm every year.

The farm features other activities besides the maze, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Straw Mountain, wheelbarrow-racing, and more.

Amazing Acres Farms is located at 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo Indiana, 46793.

It’s open from now until Oct. 29. Tickets start at $12 per person for general admission. Children under the age of 2 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
The latest motion was filled in Forrest County Chancery Court on Sept. 13.
Hattiesburg files motion asking court to find Top 5ive Bar and Grill in contempt
Emerald Wuertz, 34, of Ellisville.
Former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk arrested for embezzlement
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time

Latest News

FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Prosecutors seek to show enhanced bodycam video of Elijah McClain’s fatal encounter with police
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens